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The MV Global Fuji is the second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel to be handled at the port/KPA

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LNG-powered MV Global Fuji docks at Mombasa in boost for green shipping

The LNG-powered MV Global Fuji has docked at the Port of Mombasa, highlighting Kenya’s push toward green maritime operations and sustainable shipping.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 — The pure car carrier MV Global Fuji on Saturday made its maiden call at the Port of Mombasa, marking another milestone in the port’s push toward greener maritime operations.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) said the vessel docked at Berth No. 1 at 1100 hours and is set to discharge 579 motor vehicle units.

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In a ceremonial welcome, KPA Manager for Marine Operations Moses Muthama presented a Certificate of First Call and a commemorative plaque to the ship’s Master, Oleksandr Gusyev, on behalf of KPA Chief Executive Officer William Ruto.

“Capt. Muthama expressed the Authority’s commitment to implementing its Green Port Policy through support for cleaner vessel technologies, emission reduction measures in marine operations, and investment in sustainable infrastructure,” KPA said.

He noted that the arrival of LNG-powered vessels reflects growing confidence in the Port of Mombasa as a partner in the global transition to environmentally responsible shipping.

The MV Global Fuji is the second liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessel to be handled at the port.

200-metre-long vessel

Capt. Gusyev said LNG propulsion offers both cost and environmental advantages, though he noted that limited refuelling infrastructure in some regions remains a significant challenge.

The 200-metre-long vessel runs primarily on LNG, using about five percent diesel for start-up operations.

This hybrid approach, KPA says, aligns with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from maritime transport.

Experts note that LNG propulsion significantly cuts sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and carbon emissions compared to conventional marine fuels, making it a key transitional solution as the industry moves toward net-zero emissions.

Globally, the shipping sector is accelerating its shift to cleaner fuels in response to stricter environmental targets set by the International Maritime Organization.

Pure car carriers, such as MV Global Fuji, are among the vessel segments leading this transition as operators adapt to evolving sustainability standards.

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