Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A slew of positive clinical vaccine trials is building hope of an end to the Covid-19 pandemic but a funding shortfall threatens efforts to ensure worldwide availability

Capital Health

Kenya to work with China, India and South Korea in COVID-19 vaccine bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- Kenya now says it will extend its search for COVID-19 vaccine to other countries like China, India and South Korea amid increased deaths from the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement Monday after a National Emergency Response Committee meeting, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Already, the country through the research programme dubbed Kemri-Wellcome Trust is engaged in a search for a vaccine mission, in a collaboration with the Oxford University, Astra-Zeneca.

Some 7 countries among them the United States are participating in the research, with 60,000 participants expected in the trials this month.  

“The Government remains open to collaborative opportunities,” the CS said.

While the threat of COVID-19 infections remains high, the country on Monday continued to record relatively fewer cases, after weeks of a sustained surge.

Kagwe said the Ministry had recorded 302 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,038 tested across the country since Sunday.

This raised the country’s caseload to 83,618 cases since the pandemic struck the country in March.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, 369 patients recovered from the disease raising the number of recoveries to 55,344.

The disease however claimed 17 lives, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1, 469.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Mexico’s AMLO marks two years in office as pandemic rages

Mexico City, Mexico, Dec 1 – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marks two years in office Tuesday faced with a soaring coronavirus death...

17 mins ago

County News

Sonko MCAs teargassed while strategising against his impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – A meeting convened by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to strategise against his looming impeachment was violently dispersed in the...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

UN sees emergency aid needs exploding due to pandemic

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 1 – The UN said Tuesday that a record $35 billion would be needed for aid in 2021 as the global coronavirus pandemic...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Mystery still shrouds Covid-19 origin

Paris, France, Dec 1 – While many scientists are racing to find vaccines to tame the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, other researchers are...

3 hours ago

Africa

Kenya not meddling with Somalia affairs: MFA

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 1 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied claims that Kenya is interfering with Somalia’s political internal affairs in what...

3 hours ago

World

Trump virus adviser quits as vaccine hopes given new boost

Washington, United States, Nov 30 – President Donald Trump’s controversial coronavirus adviser resigned Monday, while hopes for a first wave of vaccinations before the...

3 hours ago

World

Biden taps Yellen to lead barrier-breaking economic team

Washington, United States, Nov 30 – President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday he will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to lead the Treasury,...

5 hours ago

World

Sarkozy slams ‘six years of slander’ at corruption trial

Paris, France, Nov 30 – Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy complained Monday of being the victim of six years of “slander”, in his first...

14 hours ago