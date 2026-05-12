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First Lady Rachel Ruto speaks during the High-Level Side Event on Building Safer Digital Spaces for Children in Africa at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where she called for stronger collaboration to protect children in an increasingly AI-driven digital world/PCS

Africa

Rachel Ruto leads African call for protection of children in AI-driven digital world at Africa Forward Summit

First Ladies led by Rachel Ruto have called for stronger protection of children in digital spaces and AI-driven environments during a high-level Africa Forward Summit side event in Nairobi.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 — First Ladies from across Africa have issued a strong call for collective action to protect children in digital spaces amid the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Speaking during a High-Level Side Event on Building Safer Digital Spaces for Children in Africa, held on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, the leaders emphasized the urgent need for governments, technology companies, parents, educators, and communities to work together to safeguard children online.

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The meeting was led by Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto, who underscored the dual nature of digital transformation—its ability to unlock opportunity while also exposing children to new and evolving risks.

“The world has truly become a global village. But with that transformation comes a new responsibility. The same digital world that can unlock a child’s future can also place it at risk,” said Ruto.

The First Ladies collectively called for a unified African approach to digital safety, combining regulation, education, and innovation to ensure technology serves as a tool for empowerment rather than harm/PCS

She noted that Kenya, under the leadership of President William Ruto, continues to expand digital infrastructure, strengthen innovation ecosystems, and position itself as a continental leader in digital transformation.

“Progress must never outpace protection. What we are building is not just infrastructure; we are shaping the environment in which our children will grow, learn, and become,” she added.

First Lady Lauriane Darboux épouse Doumbouya of Guinea stressed that Africa’s youthful population makes child online safety a continental priority, calling for stronger global standards to regulate and protect children in digital environments.

Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf praised Kenya’s innovation journey, citing the global impact of mobile money innovation such as M-Pesa as evidence of Africa’s leadership in digital transformation.

“M-Pesa began in a small way, reaching rural communities and transforming digital financial transactions, and today its impact is felt globally,” she said.

She represented a delegation of senior African and global leaders, including former heads of state, UN officials, and international institution representatives.

First Lady Philile Dlamini of Eswatini emphasized the need for constant vigilance to shield children from harmful online content and ensure safe digital environments.

“Vigilance is needed to ensure children are protected from harmful content online,” she said.

Tanzania’s First Lady representative, Neema Ngure Nchemba, highlighted government responsibility in ensuring children access safe, positive, and age-appropriate digital content.

She noted that Tanzania has already enacted laws aimed at strengthening online protection for young people and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding children in the digital age.

The discussions underscored a growing continental consensus that while AI and digital technologies are driving economic transformation, they must be accompanied by strong safeguards to protect children and vulnerable users.

The First Ladies collectively called for a unified African approach to digital safety, combining regulation, education, and innovation to ensure technology serves as a tool for empowerment rather than harm.

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