Police link Nakuru cleric’s killing to notorious armed gang

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Detectives investigating the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari have linked the killing to a dangerous criminal gang believed to be behind a string of violent robberies in Nakuru County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the murder occurred on the night of May 3, 2026, at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County.

The DCI stated that forensic and intelligence-led investigations have established connections between the killing and a gang first identified by detectives in July 2022. The group is reportedly known for staging armed robberies while dressed in security forces uniforms and using an L1A1 rifle during attacks.

Investigators noted that the firearm linked to the gang had previously been recovered by police in 2024, providing critical leads in the current investigation.

The update comes days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the murder had not received adequate attention from both the government and church leadership.

Speaking a memorial service for the late cleric at PCEA Macedonia, Baraka Parish in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County, Gachagua revealed that he had personally reached out to the PCEA Moderator to express concern that the matter was not being addressed strongly enough.

“It is unacceptable that the government is silent on this matter. Not a single word from the CS Interior. Not a single statement from the Inspector General of Police,” the DCP Leader said. “The suspects were found in possession of valuables confirmed to be among the items stolen from the late Reverend. They are currently in custody, undergoing interrogation.”

Authorities also linked the gang to a violent robbery that took place on May 1, 2026, where Sh600,000 was transferred from a victim’s bank account to mobile phone numbers allegedly connected to the suspects.

Detectives are now pursuing additional leads tied to a wider pattern of robberies and violent attacks reported in Nakuru and nearby regions.

The DCI said specialized forensic examinations are ongoing as investigators work to place suspects at the crime scene and strengthen evidence for prosecution.

Police have appealed to the public to remain calm and continue sharing information that could help investigators conclude the case successfully