Former Kabete DCIO henry Njeru jailed 1 year over Sh50,000 bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 A top detective at the Kabete Police Station was on Tuesday jailed for one year after he was found guilty of soliciting Sh50,000 from a businessman.

Henry Njeru, who is a former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) chief in Kabete was given an alternative to pay a fine of Sh500,000.

The Anti-Corruption Court said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the officer had received a benefit of the said amount from a man identified as Wachaga Kamau in 2010.

The money was meant to be a ‘facilitation’ fee for him to have police release his camera.