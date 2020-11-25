Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
BBI's signature collection was launched on November 25, 2020.

BBI

Uhuru and Raila launch BBI signatures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – The collection of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has formally kicked off, following the launch presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

President Kenyatta said the BBI process does not seek to replace the 2010 Constitution, “this process is seeking to amend it.”

“This is a progressive country and Kenyans must be prepared for change,” he said and urged the public to “overwhelmingly support the process for a prosperous and united Kenya for generations to come.”

Raila said “Kenya has opened a new chapter that will culminate to a national referendum.”

Raila said “Reggae had just posed, and is now back” and declared that “no body can stop reggae.”

Several Governors and Senators as well as former MPs were among leaders who signed for the initiative at the event held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

BBI Secretariat’s Joint Secretaries Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru said the exercise will take a week, before the signatures are handed to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before the process moves to the County Assemblies in preparation for a national referendum.

“We are going to follow all the public health protocols because there is COVID-19,” Junet said, “we are moving very fast because we have timelines to beat.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the secretariat had developed mechanisms to Kenyans sign for the BBI online on www.bbisignatures.org.

“This will cater for those who will not be able to sign physically, you just need to log and sign and submit your details,” Junet said.

The BBI Secretariat also unveiled www.bbisignatures.org for Kenyans to sign for the initiative online.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

China accuses India of discrimination over latest app ban

Beijing, China,Nov 25 – Beijing lashed out at India on Wednesday after it banned another tranche of Chinese apps for national security reasons, the latest...

35 mins ago

Kenya

2 nominated Jubilee MCAs loyal to Ruto summoned for disciplinary action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25-Two nominated Jubilee Party Members of County Assembly have been summoned by the party to face disciplinary action for being disloyal....

2 hours ago

Capital Health

US to distribute 6.4 million Covid vaccine doses in first tranche

Washington, United States, Nov 25 – The United States plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after...

3 hours ago

Africa

Inside a Tigray town scarred by Ethiopian conflict

Humera, Ethiopia, Nov 25 – A pair of burnt-out tanks now signals the entrance to the Tigray town of Humera, where the streets are lined...

4 hours ago

County News

Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi is dead

MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 25 – Former Kilifi South MP Mustafa Iddi is dead. He died on Wednesday morning while receiving treatment at Premier Hospital...

4 hours ago

World

Trump planning to pardon ex-aide Flynn: US media

Washington, United States, Nov 25 – US President Donald Trump plans to pardon his former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns St. John Ambulance CEO Albert Ruturi

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Albert Ruturi, the Chief...

6 hours ago

County News

Sakaja opposed to NMS plan to ban PSV’s from Nairobi CBD

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja says the plan by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to ban Public Service Vehicles (PSV)...

19 hours ago