Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Safety concerns raised over abandoned gold mine in Nandi County

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – Concerns have been raised by locals in Nandi County following the impending danger of an abandoned goldmine.

However, Karebe Gold Mine Limited which was operating it says it should not be held responsible in case of a disaster because it followed all procedures as required.

Local leaders led by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei have in the recent past protested that the abandoned gold mine could be disastrous especially during rainy seasons.  

In its defence, the mining company in a letter to the Petroleum and Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyes said their lease was terminated and the government should take over the mine.

In his response, Munyes said Karebe has been operating within the framework of the mining until the termination of their lease.

He called for peaceful coexistence between the locals and the owners of the gold mine

“The best is not to encourage investors and locals not to drag matters into court but the best is to encourage them to discuss matters for the purpose of social license. I have the powers to give a license under the law, but one needs a social license for coexistence,” Munyes said.

