Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde overseeing the conversion of files to E-Files at Makadara Law Courts/Judiciary Public Affairs and Communication

Corona Virus

Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts commences e-filing conversion

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts has commenced the process of digitizing court records in line with a directive issued by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde while overseeing the conversion of court records to electronic-files on Monday said the move will improve delivery of justice.

Through the e-filing system, law firms, lawyers, prosecutors and litigants will file cases from the comfort of their offices or homes.

Besides filing, the system will also allow litigants to assess costs, pay and serve court papers to defendants electronically.

Under the new system, court users will be required to register themselves through a portal –efiling.court.go.ke – so as to log on the system, upload documents and assess fees to be charged.

The files are then submitted to the court registry online for the matter to be placed before a judge for hearing.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi said the system is aimed at increasing efficiency in handling of cases.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country in mid March, the Judiciary has been stepping up efforts to incorporate the use of technology in delivering services to Kenyans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The courts have been using the ICT platforms to conduct hearings and deliver judgments and ruling in line with physical distancing protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

President Kenyatta lifts inter-county travel ban beginning 4am on Tuesday

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

20 mins ago

Corona Virus

Judiciary Deputy Registrar assesses virus containment measures in courts

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Judiciary’s Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Maina Monday led inspection tours of courts  in Taita Taveta county to assess compliance to COVID-19 mitigation measures as...

1 hour ago

World

Abinader claims victory in Dominican Republic presidential race

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Jul 5 – Opposition candidate Luis Abinader has claimed victory in the Dominican Republic’s presidential race after voters on Sunday...

2 hours ago

Politics

New French PM to unveil reshuffled cabinet

Paris, France, Jul 6 – France’s new Prime Minister Jean Castex was on Monday expected to unveil a reshuffled government tasked with helping the...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Bolivian health minister tests positive as virus hits cabinet

La Paz, Bolivia, Jul 6 – Bolivian Health Minister Eidy Roca has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third member of the cabinet to...

3 hours ago

World

Mexican police arrest 3 over rehab center attack that left 27 dead

Mexico City, Mexico, Jul 6 – Mexican police have arrested three men over a bloody gun attack on a drug rehabilitation center that left...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with virus messages

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jul 6 – Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul for a spectacular showcase of motivational and...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Louvre museum reopens after 16-week virus shutdown

Paris, France, Jul 6 – The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, reopens after its coronavirus closure Monday, but with nearly a third of...

3 hours ago