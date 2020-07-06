Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts commences e-filing conversion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 6 – Nairobi’s Makadara Law Courts has commenced the process of digitizing court records in line with a directive issued by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde while overseeing the conversion of court records to electronic-files on Monday said the move will improve delivery of justice.

Through the e-filing system, law firms, lawyers, prosecutors and litigants will file cases from the comfort of their offices or homes.

Besides filing, the system will also allow litigants to assess costs, pay and serve court papers to defendants electronically.

Under the new system, court users will be required to register themselves through a portal –efiling.court.go.ke – so as to log on the system, upload documents and assess fees to be charged.

The files are then submitted to the court registry online for the matter to be placed before a judge for hearing.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Ann Amadi said the system is aimed at increasing efficiency in handling of cases.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country in mid March, the Judiciary has been stepping up efforts to incorporate the use of technology in delivering services to Kenyans.

The courts have been using the ICT platforms to conduct hearings and deliver judgments and ruling in line with physical distancing protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.