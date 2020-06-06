Connect with us

Bars will remain closed in Kenya for 30 more days--Uhuru Kenyatta.

Corona Virus

Uhuru orders bars to remain closed for 30 more days

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 6 – The ban on all forms of gatherings, including political meetings will remain in effect for 30 more days.

This includes bars where revelers were hoping will be declared open by President Uhuru Kenyatta in his Saturday address from State House, Nairobi.

The president also lifted the cessation of movement into and out of Eastleigh, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties from 4 am Sunday.

He said he took the decision after infection rates slowed down in the four counties.

However, Nairobi Metropolitan will remain on lockdown with restricted movement in and out of Nairobi County which continue to record high infection rates.

In his address Saturday, President Kenyatta extended the nationwide night curfew for 30 more days.

The Head of State however, said the curfew will now start from 9pm to 4am to enable businesses thrive for more hours.

The new order takes effect on June 7.

More to follow….

