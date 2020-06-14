Sh9.8mn Shoes stolen from Bata seized in Keroka during DCI raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Detectives have seized shoes worth Sh9.8 million following a fraudulent incident at Bata Shoe Company, where fake e-gift vouchers were used.
Two suspects were arrested at Comffy Hotel in Keroka during the raid conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI.
The shoes recovered on Sunday are part of goods worth over Sh20 million lost by Bata Shoe Company through fake e-gift vouchers presented by fraudsters at several Bata outlets in Nairobi.
“The suspects are in custody and investigations are ongoing to unravel more people in this network,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.630
Last week, detectives arrested two suspects linked to the heist in and recovered shoes worth Sh7 million.