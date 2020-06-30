Fatalities in Kenya from COVID rises to 148

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya June 30 – The number of people killed by COVID-19 in Kenya has risen to 148.

The latest four deaths were announced on Tuesday by Dr Rashid Aman, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Dr Aman said the country had also recorded 176 new COVID-19 cases, raising total infections to 6,366.

The new infections were confirmed from 2,419 samples tested since Monday.

Dr Aman said 26 patients were also discharged, raising recoveries from the virus in the country to 2,039.

Dr Aman urged Kenyans to strictly adhere to measures by the Ministry and restrictions aimed at eradicating the pandemic.

“Interventions for COVID-19 containment, prevention & management continue to be guided by the highest standards of evidence, both locally and globally. But until the outcomes of the researches are out, we continue to urge our people to strictly adhere to the containment measures,” he said.

Kenya is implementing tough restriction measures, which include a night curfew and cessation of movement to and from Nairobi, Mandera and Mombasa where higher infections were recorded since February.

The restrictions will expire on July 6, when President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to announce new measures.