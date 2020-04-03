3 COVID-19 patients recover as Kenya records highest single-day increase in cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya has registered three COVID-19 recoveries, after the first and third patients fully recovered from the virus.

The first recovery was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday, March 25.

The two other patients, Brenda Cherotich and Brian Orinda, appeared publicly on Wednesday during a live video conference with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the two had been cleared to rejoin their families

“The president announced earlier today that Brenda and Brian had turned negative on two tests. They tested negative after being tested twice over a period of time not on the same day. We are very pleased that they are now back home with their families,” Kagwe said.

Brenda had travelled to the United States of America in December last year, and came back on March 5 via London.

She has been in quarantine for 23 days while Brian has been in the health facility for 2 weeks after contracting the virus from Brenda.

“I went to the US on December 19 and when I finished my stay I travelled to Cleveland and then to Chicago where I had a 10-hour layover. I then went to London and this is where I think I may have contracted the virus or on the plane while coming back home,” said Brenda.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She added that three days after arriving in the country, she had a persistent cough and after observing her body for 3 days, she decided to visit Mbagathi Hospital.

“At the facility they took me seriously and gave me a mask immediately I told them I had travelled from outside the country. I want to assure Kenyans that this disease is manageable and treatable,” she said.

Brian who contracted the virus after coming into close contact with Brenda said he had been in the hospital for the last two weeks.

He urged people to be careful and follow the guidelines set aside by the government to ensure containment of the coronavirus.

“I am glad that I am sharing my story and I hope people can now believe that indeed the virus is real, and it is in Kenya. Many people in upcountry still do not believe it. My aunt called me and told me that since I had contracted it, she now believes its existence,” said Brian.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commended Brenda and Brian for helping in contact tracing and being responsible after they realized they had COVID-19 symptoms.

He urged Kenyans to follow the example set by the two former coronavirus patients to protect their loved ones, especially the elderly and people with preexisting conditions, from contracting the virus.

“If we were able to follow Brenda and Brian’s example, we can contain this disease. As the two young people are showing us, we can not only contain this disease, but we can also treat it and get out of it. So, for all of us who are out there with the symptoms, let us behave like these two brave and patriotic Kenyans,” Kenyatta appealed.

The country has so far recorded 81 COVID-19 cases after Kagwe announced 22 new cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One patient, a 66-year-old who died while undergoing treatment, was diabetic.

The global pandemic has claimed over 43,000 lives and infected over 800,000 others globally.

However, 184,596 people have recovered.