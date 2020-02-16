DP Ruto calls for inclusivity in the Building Bridges Initiative

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 16 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned politicians not to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to impose their will on Kenyans.

Ruto told a church service at Soul Harvesters International in Dandora, that it was irresponsible for leaders to bypass the views of ordinary Kenyans, observing that BBI should accommodate everyone.

“No one should intimidate or coerce Kenyans by stating that the process must be done his way whether they like it or not or saying the process must be completed with a certain. They should take there threats elsewhere. Kenya is a democratic country where every citizen will be allowed to air their opinion,” the DP said.

His sentiments comes a day after ODM Leader Raila Odinga declared that the consultative rallies to popularize the Building Bridges Initiative will end in March.

The ODM Leader said there is no need for the BBI Implementation Steering task-force led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji to move around the country conducting validation hearings on the BBI Report which was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta in November last year yet the pro BBI politicians are already engaging the people directly.

He noted that once the gatherings are closed, the BBI Secretariat will embark on aggressive campaigns countrywide, to collect a million signatures.

“We want the consultation process completed by March before we embark on implementation of the BBI through Parliament and a referendum,”

Odinga and his allies led by Senate Majority Leader James Orengo have been pushing for the referendum to take place before July.

The team have so far held the consultative forum in Kisii, Kakamega, Mombasa and Kitui.

Meru County will host the next forum next weekend and will then be followed by Narok, Nakuru and Nairobi.