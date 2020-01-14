Yatani confirmed National Treasury CS as President Kenyatta realigns cabinet

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Ukur Yatani has been confirmed the substantive National Treasury Cabinet Secretary in changes announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

Yatani, who was named the Acting CS in July 2019 following the suspension of Henry Rotich who was charged with graft, will now lead the government’s fiscal management.

In his announcement, the Head of State reassigned Yatani’s Labour docket to Water and Sanitation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

Chelugui’s water ministry was assigned to Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki who docket will now be headed by former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe.

