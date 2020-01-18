Magoha revokes Kiama’s appointment as UoN VC, dissolves the council

1 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has revoked the appointment of Professor Stephen Kiama as the University of Nairobi’s Vice-Chancellor, barely two weeks after he took over the position.

In a statement, Magoha named the deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Meroka Mbeche to take over in an acting capacity “pending the conclusion of the process of appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.”

“Prof Magoha has further revoked the appointment of Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama as the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Nairobi until the ongoing consultative process of appointing a Substantive Vice-Chancellor is completed,” a statement from the ministry said.

He said Prof Kiama will continue dispensing his duties as the deputy VC, Human Resource and Administration at the university.

Magoha also degazetted the university’s six council members, including Chairperson Dr Julia Ojiambo, in a special notice dated January 17.

The university’s council members degazetted include Flora Mtuweta Mighulo Maghanga, Dr. Jocelyn Marie Rarieya, Hassan Abdi Mohamud, Isaac Chebon Kiprop and Eng. Kariuki Muchemi.

Prof Kiama, whose appointment was revoked as VC, was named in the position on January 21, but reports indicate the ministry was dissatisfied with the entire appointment process.