2 prison warders to face charges as inquest points to murder of inmate serving life sentence

Today 11:00 am (2 hours ago)
By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations has announced two warders from Naivasha Maximum Prison will face murder charges after an inquest showed they killed an inmate.

The two, Sergeant Dennis Wandati and Constable Obadiah Meriti, have been accused of causing the death of Simon Gitahi who was serving a life sentence at the Naivasha GK Prison before his untimely death last year.

A post-mortem examination report released by the government pathologist in June 2019 revealed that the inmate was tortured to death after it established bruises inflicted on various parts of the victim’s body.

The report further indicated that the inmate’s lungs had collapsed due to complications caused by injuries.

His fellow inmates alleged that he was beaten and tortured by prison warders for not queuing properly.

The Prison Department had alleged that the inmate died as a result of an asthmatic attack.

