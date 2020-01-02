2 prison warders to face charges as inquest points to murder of inmate serving life sentence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations has announced two warders from Naivasha Maximum Prison will face murder charges after an inquest showed they killed an inmate.

The two, Sergeant Dennis Wandati and Constable Obadiah Meriti, have been accused of causing the death of Simon Gitahi who was serving a life sentence at the Naivasha GK Prison before his untimely death last year.

A post-mortem examination report released by the government pathologist in June 2019 revealed that the inmate was tortured to death after it established bruises inflicted on various parts of the victim’s body.

The report further indicated that the inmate’s lungs had collapsed due to complications caused by injuries.

Following completion of an inquest into the death of an inmate namely Simon Nduro Gitahi in Naivasha, @DCI_Kenya detectives in the lakeside town have arrested two prison officers namely Sergeant Dennis Wandati Masibo and… /1 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 29, 2020

… Constable Obadiah Meriti Lansika alias masai both from Naivasha Maximum Security Prison. The two will be charged with the murder of the convict contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code. Both are in lawful custody pending arraignment. /2 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 29, 2020

His fellow inmates alleged that he was beaten and tortured by prison warders for not queuing properly.

The Prison Department had alleged that the inmate died as a result of an asthmatic attack.