Marianne Kitany wants divorce case temporarily adjourned to mourn late father-in-law

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Marianne Kitany, a former staffer in the Office of the Deputy President, on Tuesday applied for an adjournment of an ongoing divorce case pitting her against Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Kitany, through her lawyer Danstan Omari asked a Nairobi Magistrate to adjourn an ongoing cross examination until Friday to allow her time to mourn the demise of Mzee Linturi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a quick rejoinder however, Senator Linturi’s lawyers raised objection to the application saying they were ready to proceed with the case.

One of the lawyers said it was unfortunate that lies told by Kitany during her cross examination could have caused Mzee Linturi shock resulting to his demise on Monday.

Linturi’s defense particularly noted Kitany’s statement that she built a house for Senator Linturi in Meru as unfortunate, terming the claims “outright lies.”

They said being a member of the revered Njuri Ncheke – the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people – Mzee Linturi may have been embarrassed to learn that a woman outside his community built his son a house.

Kitany is seeking to divorce Senator Linturi who he accused of neglecting her and unlawfully taking her properties among them land tittles which the lawmaker, she said, used as security to acquire bank loans.

The court will resume in the afternoon to issue a ruling on the application for adjournment.