Rugby players Frank Wanyama, Alex Olaba  found guilty of gang rape

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Olaba Mahaga were Thursday found guilty of gang rape by a Nairobi Magistrate Court.

The two who appeared before Magistrate Martha Mutuku were charged with the offence in April last year after they reportedly raped a female musician at one of one of their residences at Seefar Apartments in Nairobi’s Highrise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo will appear in court on Friday for sentencing.

The court had on July 12 issued a warrant of arrest against Mahaga after he failed to appear in court when the ruling had been scheduled to be delivered.

Magistrate Mutuku was ready to deliver her verdict Thursday but the Kenya Harlequin player failed to show up.

This prompted the court to push the verdict to Friday afternoon during which session the prosecution applied for a warrant of arrest after Mahaga absconded for the second time.

Mahaga and Wanyama were set free on a Sh500,000 cash bail each after denying the charge of gang raping a rugby fan during her birthday party.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on August 5 before Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot as Mutuku is proceeding on her annual leave.