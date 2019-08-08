KARA opposes Nairobi Finance Bill citing “punitive charges”

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – The Kenya Alliance of Residents Associations (KARA) want some clauses in the Nairobi County Finance Bill (2019) dropped, on the basis that they are imposing punitive charges to already burdened taxpayers.

The charges include Sh2,000 for annual fire certificate for households, fire inspection fee per visit and solid management charges for residential houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Appearing before the County Budget Committee on Thursday, KARA’s CEO Henry Ochieng said some of these charges for instance on solid waste management are not justifiable since majority of the households in the city pay private waste collectors to manage their waste.

“County Government has failed to provide waste management services in most neighborhoods and majority of households in the city pay private waste collectors to manage their waste. The charges proposed in the Bill will amount to double taxation,” he stated.

On the fire inspection charges he said City Hall shouldn’t charge fees on ensuring compliance since its part of their job.

They say, the proposal on charging residents for fire certificates should be deleted from the Finance Bill because it hasn’t taken into consideration size, value and location of the houses.

“Apart from the charges being high, there is no justification for its introduction as the County Government cannot guarantee any service that will accrue to the households as a result of paying the charges,” he stated.

They also questioned the county’s capability to inspect all the households in the city.

The association has instead asked the county to properly utilize the revenue they are currently collecting, before introducing new levies.