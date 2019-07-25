Activists converge in Nairobi for anti-Kenya Power march

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Rights activists under the auspices of “Criminal Justice 6” gathered at Freedom Corner in Nairobi’s Uhuru Park Thursday morning ahead of a march to protest against graft allegations at the Kenya Power Company.

The utility firm has so far dismissed 13 employees linked to the fraudulent sale of power tokens valued at Sh35.2 million.

Led by activists Al Amin Kimathi and Wanjeri Nderu, the lobbyists called for decisive action by President Uhuru Kenyatta against rogue officials at the Kenya Power.

The protest comes a day after Kenya Power Acting Managing Director Jared Otieno told a parliamentary committee that 3,500 customers colluded with their officials to steal Sh35.2 million worth of prepaid tokens.

Just last month ago, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti summoned hundreds of Kenya Power officials over the scandal.

Protesters who converged for the march dubbed “Switch off Kenya Power” demanded for reforms in the power sector to ensure access to affordable electricity.

“Why has the President been this silent about the corruption in the energy sector?” Nderu posed.

“It is either the Government act or the people of Kenya will,” her colleague Kimathi cautioned.