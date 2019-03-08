DPP Haji to furnish House with Kenyans on international drug trafficking roll

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8 – National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali wants the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to confirm claims of Kenyan personalities alleged to be engaged in international drug trafficking.

In his request for a written reply, Washiali wants Haji to confirm allegations that the personalities are also being investigated for having received bribes running into hundreds of thousands of dollars to frustrate the extradition of drug criminals.

“Is he aware that the said Kenyan personalities are at the risk of indictment and prosecution in foreign countries?”

“Could the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions provide the list of the Kenyan personalities and agencies involved in the above criminal activities and the measures the Office is undertaking to bring this matter to a logical conclusion?” he posed.

The development comes just days to judgment in the Akasha family case at a US court over drug trafficking, there has been heightened push, especially on social media, to link individuals in Kenya thought to have been their accomplices.

The Chief of Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Nairobi Bethuel Oburu had last month written to Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti asking him to investigate the origin of a document allegedly authored by its Office of Legal Affairs.