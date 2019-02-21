Police reservist among 4 people killed in Baringo bandit attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – A police reservist is among four people killed by suspected bandits during an attack in Arabal within Baringo County.

According to the police, the bandits also stole livestock during the early morning incident.

Rift Valley Regional Commander Edward Mwamburi has told Capital FM News that already a team of security officers has been deployed to the troubled area.

He says security forces were engaging the armed bandits with the aim of arresting them and recovering the stolen livestock.

Cattle rustling continues to persist despite various government interventions and has not spared the police and civilians including women and children.