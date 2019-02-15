Atwoli accuses CS Yattani of misleading Uhuru on nurses strike

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has accused Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani of misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta on the status of the nurses’ strike.

Nurses remain on strike despite an order by President Kenyatta that they resume work on Friday morning or lose their jobs.

Atwoli said that that strike was a labour matter and termed President Kenyatta’s ultimatum ‘unnecessary’.

Atwoli said Yattani should have explored the various means available to resolve the nurses strike crisis which has paralysed operations in various public hospitals.

President Kenyatta issued an ultimatum on Wednesday from State House, Nairobi, saying nurses from the county or national governments who will not resume work on Friday morning will be dismissed.