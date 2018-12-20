Govt orders closure of Bridge International Academy in Kibwezi

Shares

, MAKUENI, Kenya DEC 20 – The Ministry of Education has ordered closure of Bridge International Academy in Kibwezi.

The Ministry says the school is not registered as a requirement for teaching and learning.

The closure was announced by Kibwezi Sub-County Education Director Kennedy Machora, in a letter dated December 18.

“I am writing this letter to all parents with pupils in Bridge International Academy that the school is not registered with the Ministry of Education as a requirement for teaching and learning,” part of the letter addressed to parents and the school reads in part.

The ministry has warned that pupils and teachers found in the school when learning resume in January will face action.

“If we find pupils in this school on 2/1/2019, we arrest them plus all teachers and take them to court immediately,” Machora warned, and cited the Basic Education Act of 3013 section 50 part (4).

It states, “If any person conducts a private school which is not a registered school or provisionally registered school or being the proprietor of a private school does any act calculated to lead to the belief that the school is a registered school while it is a provisionally registered school, he or she shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding Sh5,000,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or to both.”

We were not able to immediately get a comment from Bridge International Schools that has branches across the country, in what is fashioned as low-cost schools.