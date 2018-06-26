Matiangi summoned before MPs committee after snub

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is on Tuesday expected to appear before a joint Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture probing the sugar importation mess that has seen the recovery of hundreds of tonnes.

Committee Chairman Kanini Kega issued the fresh invite to Matiangi insisting that the CS should face them to shed light on what security agencies have done so far, particularly after declaring that some of the sugar contained mercury.

The probe on the sugar scandal by the lawmakers kicked off Monday with Cabinet Secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri, Adan Mohammed, and Henry Rotich questioned on the subject that is a cause of concern for many Kenyans.

During the session, the Cabinet Secretaries in unison revealed that there was excess importation of sugar last year, an element they attributed to efforts to mitigate shortages due to drought in the country.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on Monday directed Kiunjuri to submit a status report on operations at all sugar-milling companies in the country.

Kega made the ruling after the CS admitted that only the Sony Sugar Company Limited was doing well, while describing the remaining four public millers as being on their deathbed.

Members of Parliament from sugar belt areas including Julius Melly, Florence Mutua and Justus Murunga complained that giant millers like Mumias, Nzoia and Chemilil had collapsed.