TSC to recruit over 8,000 teachers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Nancy Macharia has announced that the government has agreed to recruit over 8,000 teachers in a bid to address the teacher student ratio which has been a big challenge in public schools.

Noting the increment in the number of candidates for KCPE and KCSE, Macharia said the new recruits have come the right time.

“TSC has put in place mechanisms to ensure that teachers who will be recruited and those already in service are proportionately distributed across the country,” said Macharia.

She however said a big percentage of the new recruits will be secondary school teachers where the current teaching force is overworked due to massive student enrolment following the free day secondary education.

The free day secondary education has increased class sizes and stretched current staff numbers.

The shortage was created by the opening of new schools as well the government’s latest policy on 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.

According to the Ministry of Education, the number of candidates sitting for the KCPE examinations this year has increased by 67,000 while that for the KCSE papers by 52,000.

While appearing before the Parliamentary Education Committee in April this year, TSC argued that with the 100 per cent transition, class sizes have swollen and teachers overloaded, making delivery of quality education impossible.

The members pledged to make an urgent intervention to prioritize teacher recruitment.