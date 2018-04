Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The interview President Uhuru Kenyatta’s had with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour will be aired Friday evening.

According to State House spokesman Manoah Esipisu, the interview will be aired at 9pm.

The Chief of Staff in the Office of The President Nzioka Waita had announced the interview with the Head of State, terming it the “hottest interview”.

President Kenyatta is in London, UK for a weeklong state visit and is attending the Commonwealth Heads of State Meeting.