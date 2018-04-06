Journalists unite to help colleague ailing in India

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – A people united can never be defeated, goes the slogan.

It is one slogan that can apply in all walks of life and that was the case for Kenyan journalists who on Friday marshalled under the banner of “#IKForDeniss Friday Marathon” to mobilize resources for their ailing colleague.

The organizers of the Friday campaign, which runs from 6am to 6pm hope to raise Sh1 million, “slashing down the due amount to Sh2.7 million. So far, from a standing balance of Sh6.5 million, #IstandwithDennis Easter appeal raised Sh2.8 million.”

Dennis Omondi is suffering from acute leukaemia (cancer of the blood) and needs urgent medication.

Omondi, a Kenyan journalist, was diagnosed with acute leukaemia at Kenyatta National Hospital on January 10 and since then, life has not been the same for him and his family.

After weeks of treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, Omondi was flown to India for specialized treatment, since the largest referral hospital in East and Central Africa does not have the facilities.

Omondi is currently admitted to Apollo Hospital in India, where he is supposed to undergo bone marrow transplant.

To help Omondi, you can send your support to:

M-PESA Pay Bill 138182

Acc no.1222903350

or KCB Milimani Branch

Acc name. Dennis Musindi

Acc no. 1222903350

