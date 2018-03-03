3 weeks without cancer medication, Omondi needs your help

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, March 31- Dennis Omondi has not seen his daughter for weeks now.

He is not a deadbeat father but his health won’t allow him.

His wife is due in May and Omondi would like to witness the glorious moment as she welcomes to the world another child.

He needs your help.

Omondi, a Kenyan journalist, was diagnosed with Acute Leukemia (Cancer of the blood cells) at Kenyatta National Hospital on January 10 and since then, life has not been the same for him and his family.

After weeks of treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, Omondi was flown to India for specialized treatment, since the largest referral hospital in East and Central Africa does not have the facilities.

Omondi is currently admitted to Apollo Hospital in India, where he is supposed to undergo Bone Marrow transplant.

For him to undergo the entire process, Omondi urgently needs Sh8 million.

The West FM reporter has made appeals through social media platforms for help.

He has tagged senior politicians, those in Government and in the opposition, hoping they will heed to his cry but they have all ignored his plea.

The same leaders whose responsibility is to ensure Kenya has enough health facilities that are functional have turned a deaf ear on him and his only hope is “the ordinary Kenyans.”

If 40,000 people contribute say Sh200 each, Omondi will settle the bills and undergo the treatment. Kenya has more than 40 million people.

When healed, Omondi hopes to resume doing what he loves most; being the voice of the voiceless.

He can’t wait to come back to Kenya, to once again work hard and secure the future of his family.

Though he had already started the first stages of chemotherapy, it has since been halted because of lack of money. He is in dilemma.

“Kenyans, I’m saddened. I have been here in Apollo Hospital for more than 3 weeks without treatment. I have made appeal to all Government institutions, non-governmental organisations, and everyone, but I’m yet to receive enough money to resume medication,” he said through an emotional video he has posted on his social media platforms.

The soft-spoken journalist, teary, says “My state of health is deteriorating. I am appealing for help from all Kenyans so that I can continue with my medication. I am admitted to a hospital with all the facilities but I can only be treated if I have Sh6.5 million.

For more than three weeks, the hospital has abandoned me. I have to pay a debt of Sh1.5 million, and another Sh6.5 million to resume medication. Please, Kenyans hear my appeal and come to aid.”

To support Omondi, you can send your support to;

Mpesa Pay Bill 138182

Acc no.1222903350

Bank.

KCB Milimani Branch.

Acc name. Dennis Musindi

Acc no. 1222903350

I support Dennis, do you?