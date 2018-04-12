DP Ruto concludes Sudan tour

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday concluded his three-day official visit to Sudan that focused on boosting bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ruto who held a joint communiqué with Sudan’s First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Swaleh said Kenya would benefit from training to be offered by the government of Sudan in the fields of agriculture and irrigation.

He urged citizens in the two countries to take advantage of the cordial relations to exploit the existing business opportunities.

“The issues of South Sudan are of great concern to Kenya as it is to Sudan,” he stated.

The leaders said their countries would work together in addressing problems of terrorism and human trafficking among other challenges facing the region.

They said they would focus more on ways of attaining peace and stability in South Sudan.

Lt Gen Bakri said Sudan will continue to import tea and coffee from Kenya as part of their efforts to strengthen their bilateral relations.

“I wish to encourage Kenyan business people to tour our country to exploit existing opportunities in various sectors of the economy,” he said.

Earlier, the Deputy President had toured a poultry farm and went on a Nile cruise.