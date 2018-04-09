Devolution successful in decongesting urban areas – Dado

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 9- Devolution has been successful in putting on check the problem of rural urban migration.

This according to the Devolution Chief Administrative Secretary Hussein Dado has been contributed by the decentralization of government functions to the counties.

According to Dado, a good number of professionals and investors have gone back to their home counties to seek employment and business opportunities.

“I have witnessed this when I served my first term as a Governor, I got so many applications from professional and other urban dwellers who were willing to work and invest in their home County,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by the Chairperson Council of Governor Josephat Nanok who said that decentralization of services has attracted a number of actors in the counties.

Speaking during a workshop for united cities and local governments of Africa, that brings together African Countries to deliberate on issues affecting devolution, Dado confirmed that Kenya has been largely successful in decentralization of services.

However he noted that flow of funds remain a big challenge to counties in what he says the government is keen to address.

With the milestones being made in devolving functions,Dado also sees a situation where slums will reduce in urban areas.

According to a study Unhabitat 2016,one in eight people in the world live in slums which translates to about a billion slum dwellers who have come to the city to look for jobs and other services.

With County Governments setting up the necessary facilities and services that people go to look for in Towns the rural urban migration will be reversed.

Council of Governors in 2016 joined the united cities for local governments of Africa whose some of its objectives are to be informed on the state of decentralization in each of the countries of the region:the extend of devolution f functions and means to the sub-national level,including budgetary devolution and Main challenges of the decentralization agenda and actions being taken or required to optimize the sub-national level as a sphere of governance.

Devolution is vital to attaining the sustainable development goals which intends to achieve economic and social prosperity of the country.

Counties took up the challenge and committed to implementation and integration of SDGs in their development plans.