Cop caught on camera assaulting a civilian identified, to face charges

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – A police officer filmed assaulting a civilian along Londiani Road in Nairobi’s Industrial Area on Wednesday has been identified.

National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Charles Owino Friday night told Capital FM News that said police officer was being processed for disciplinary action and will ultimately be charged in a court of law.

The police service further asked the man who was assaulted to record a statement with the Nairobi Area Police Commander to facilitate trial.

“Officer captured on video assaulting an individual has been identified and is being processed for disciplinary action. We call upon the individual assaulted to present himself to the Nairobi Area Police Commander for statement recording to facilitate the officer’s trial in court,” the NPS tweeted.

Reports indicate that the assaulted man who has since been identified as one Brian Ogutu was discharged from the hospital where he underwent medication.

Ogutu is reported to have angered the police officer in question after, according to eyewitness accounts, he hurled a stone hitting a nearby car following an altercation with a casual worker in the area.