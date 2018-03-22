Wetangula ouster prompts NASA Senators’ retreat

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – Senators allied to the National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold a retreat within the next two weeks to discuss the fate of ousted Minority Leader Moses Wetangula.

According to NASA leader Raila Odinga, the Senators had, in a meeting held at a Nairobi hotel Thursday morning, explained to the alliance summit their decision to recall Wetangula as Minority Leader and replacing him with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

“Senators have expressed themselves frankly on this issue and Senator Wetangula has also had an opportunity to respond to some of the issues raised by the senators,” Odinga said following a meeting with the NASA Senators which was also attended by co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Wetangula.

“It has turned out that there a number of issues that Senators need to deliberate upon and therefore we’ve agreed that they will deal with issues that are contentious and report back to the summit within two weeks,” the Orange Democratic Movement party leader remarked.

Wiper Democratic Movement party’s Musyoka subsequently dismissed reports that NASA was disintegrating.

Musyoka said Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), the fourth NASA co-principal was missing at the meeting because “he was busy in a board meeting.”

“We’re all together and we’ve restated the unity of NASA and if we’ve taken that position at our level I am sure lawmakers allied to our parties stand guided,” the Wiper leader said.

Wetangula unsuccessfully fought the battle to retain his seat as the Minority Leader at the Senate after NASA senators ganged up and revolted against a letter written to the Senate Speaker by NASA Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya to the effect that Odinga, Musyoka, and Mudavadi wanted him retained.

The Forum for Restoration of Democracy – Kenya party leader blamed his wars to a conspiracy to oust him through the back door.

“If anybody wants a divorce it will be messy, it will be noisy and it will not be easy,” Wetangula said on the floor of the House last week.

A number of senators who spoke during the motion to remove Wetangula from minority leadership on Tuesday had accused him of dictatorial tendencies.

Narok’s Ledama Olekina had at some point questioned Wetangula’s party strength in the Senate where Wetangula is the only member elected on FORD-Kenya.

Wetangula, however, dismissed Olekina attributing ODM’s numerical strength in the House to the fact that it has fronted a presidential candidate twice compared to its alliance peers.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Odinga also announced that NASA senators had approved his Memorandum of Understanding with President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 9.

“They Senators have 100 per cent endorsed that MoU,” he said.

“The MoU is very comprehensive and we have every intention to ensure that it is implemented,” Odinga told reporters saying he would not wish to divulge further details of the memorandum in the absence of President Kenyatta.