Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Former President Daniel arap Moi Sunday morning flew to Israel for a medical check-up.

The doctors of the former president have booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee, which has been a source of discomfort according to sources close to the family.

The former Head of State is accompanied by his son, Senator Gideon Moi and physician Dr David Silverstein.