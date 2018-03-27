Edith Nyenze easily wins Kitui West parliamentary seat

Shares

, KITUI, Kenya, Mar 27 – Edith Vethi Nyenze, the widow of the late Kitui West Member of Parliament Francis Nyenze, has won the seat with a landslide.

Edith beat her rivals after garnering 14,372 votes in the election characterised by a low voter turnout.

Dennis Muli Mulwa, an independent candidate, came a distant second, garnering only 2,046 votes while Nairobi businessman Robert Mutiso Lelli of Narc-Kenya came in third with 1,784 votes.

Edith who was seen as the favourite candidate from the beginning took over after the death of her husband.