Court awards Mukaru Ng’ang’a family Sh15mn for unlawful detention

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – The family of the late Mukaru Ng’ang’a has been awarded Sh15 million for unlawful detention of the University of Nairobi don by the Moi regime.

Justice Chacha Mwita has granted the amount as general damages following a successful petition by his wife, Lucy Wanjiku Mukaru.

Justice Mwita said that although no amount of money can compensate what he suffered during solitary confinement, the award should ensure that the government does not repeat the atrocities meted on those who fought for multiparty democracy.

The family had through lawyer Wilfred Nyamu sought Sh120 million as compensation for illegal detention, torture and being subjected to inhuman degrading treatment.

Mukaru died in 1997 in a Swedish hospital while on self exile aged 52.

In the petition the widow claimed that Mukaru was denied food and water for days, was forced to drink urine mixed with human excretion to survive.

During his detention he was kept naked with his feet immersed in cold water.

The family blamed the death of their last born son Rodney Kamau in 2016 of post traumatic stress syndrome because of witnessing his father’s frequent arrests and harassment by state agents.

Mukaru was harsh critic of retired President Daniel arap Moi’s regime under the single party rule.