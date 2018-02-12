Sonko repossesses ‘grabbed’ City Park land

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claims to have repossessed part of the City Park which had been grabbed.

Sonko says a rehabilitation centre which had occupied part of the land was illegally issued an allotment letter by the previous administration.

He has therefore directed the centre’s directors to relocate and contributed Sh300,000 toward that effort.

“I’m offering Sh300,000 to the directors Eden Rehab to look for an alternative place to hire so as to continue with their good work,” said Sonko.

Sonko said the centre had taken up the good cause of rehabilitating drug addicts, but they were sitting on grabbed public land.

He said the county officials who issued the NGO with fake allotment letter had been sacked over graft allegations.

Boniface Ndirangu, Eden Rehab Executive Director told the Governor that they renovated the City Park house and has been using it for the recovery of addicts and the homeless.

“The house was instrumental in promoting their recovery,” said Ndirangu.

However the Governor said the Sh300,000 given to the directors will help them hire another place to continue with their work.

The governor said they have also repossessed a borehole and a five-acre flower garden valued at Sh4.5 billion within the city park which had also been grabbed.

The borehole used to serve the residents of Parklands and Westlands, according to Sonko.

He said powerful cartel businessmen were behind these fraudulent dealings.

“Part of City Park Market land had also been grabbed and a fake title deed processed,” said Sonko.

The governor said he is committed to protecting all the public land and property.