Orchestrated ‘obituary’ hurt my family – Wanjigi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi now says publication of his ‘obituary’ in a newspaper on Wednesday was a well-orchestrated plot to eliminate him, and has asked the police to investigate the matter meticulously.

Wanjigi, who spoke to journalists at the Directorate Criminal Investigations headquarters, says he is not taking the matter lightly while revealing that he has engaged local and international lawyers to get to the bottom of the issue.

The tycoon has also announced that he will institute legal proceedings against the Nation Media Group – publishers of Daily Nation newspaper – which has already apologized to him for what it described as an ‘error’ while pledging to institute internal disciplinary measures.

“I don’t take this lightly, I must say. It was horrific what they did,” he asserted.

The Nation Media Group said it has also reported the matter to police for investigations.

But Wanjigi is not convinced that it was erroneous as stated in NMG’s apology, and has demanded that its management furnish him with more details on how the advertisement was placed using his photograph and identity – complete with a description of his wife, children and business.

The news, he says were more depressing to his children studying abroad, who received calls “from all over.”

“It didn’t hurt me as must it did to my family. I have children schooling abroad who were called from all over, being told that it looks like your father is dead. These were their wake up calls. If anyone thinks that was a humane thing to do, then we are in a different world.”

“It was not just an advert,” he said. “Nation Media Group yesterday issued a death promise. It was a death promise!” he said.

He has tasked the media group to produce the people behind the bizarre advert.

“They can’t say they don’t know my face. The whole media group cannot say they do not know my face,” he firmly stated. “It was not an error. It was intentional.”

NMG has since retrieved CCTV footage that shows a man whom they allege was the one who paid for the advert.

Wanjigi alongside other NASA individuals had appeared at the CID headquarters Thursday following fears they faced imminent arrest.

But they did not record any statement since police said they are not under any probe.

On February 6, the High Court granted anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 to Wanjigi and 11 others Opposition leaders, who actively played a role during former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s swearing in.

Through their lawyer Nelson Havi, the 12 individuals claimed they had credible information on their looming arrest.

The rest are Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Senator James Orengo, Senator George Khaniri, Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, MP’s Simba Arati, Babu Owino, Gladys Wanga and NASA Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya.

Also on the list is activist David Ndii and ODM Executive Director Odour Ong’wen.

On October 16, 2017, police raided Wanjigi’s palatial home in Muthaiga in search for illegal firearms.

Since then, the tycoon has been vocal against the Jubilee Government and has openly shown his support for NASA leader Raila Odinga.

He was preset at Uhuru Park on October 30, during Odinga’s swearing in.