Developers urged to follow right procedure while constructing or demolishing structures

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 4 – The National Buildings Inspectorate has cautioned of severe consequences to developers who are either constructing or demolishing buildings without following the right procedures.

The organization’s secretary Moses Nyakiongora said the incidence where a building collapsed in Kware Embakasi on Wednesday leaving two dead and several others injured was out of negligence by the developer to follow the right channel while demolishing the structure.

“There is a reason why we have laws and they must be followed, we cannot continue to losing lives due to negligence of few individuals who do not what to do the right thing,” stated Nyakiongora.

Nyakiongora asked developers whose buildings have not been approved to report to the National Construction Authority for directions to avoid such accidents in future.

Tenants have also been cautioned to vacate houses that show signs of collapsing and those that have been marked for demolition.

“Several buildings have been proved to be unsafe and marked for demolishing, we urge the owners of those buildings to adhere and do what they have been directed to .We are doing this for the safety of the people because if we are not cautious we will regret,” warned Nyakiongora.

Twelve buildings have already been marked for demolition in Huruma and several others in Nairobi’s Eastlands.

He said Huruma, Pipeline and Mathare are notorious areas where developers do not follow the right procedures when constructing buildings saying most of them have constructed structures without proper approvals.

The County Executive Committee member for Lands and Housing Peter Wachira said the Embakasi building which collapsed on Wednesday had not been approved.

He said an audit that has so far been conducted on 3,085 buildings show that 885 structures require very urgent forensic test to determine the best course of action while 850 structures require urgent forensic test to determine whether they are safe for occupation.

Nairobi City County has placed an online system of approvals with clear guidelines and requirements to ensure safety and the rational cost of the building structures.