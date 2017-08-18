NOCK convenes Extraordinary Meeting to plan for elections

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has convened an Extraordinary General Assembly on September 5 to plan for the impending forthcoming elections of the sports umbrella body.

The NOCK National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by the legendary Hezekiah Kipchoge Keino convened for the extraordinary meeting to chart for the way forward for the much anticipated long overdue elections.

The Extraordinary meeting to be attended by all the NOCK affiliated federations will set the dates for the elections and as well come up with procedures and modalities of the polls.

The NOCK executive committee was convened to prepare for the polls after the Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) stopped the polls scheduled for May 5, through a court injunction withdrew the case from the High Court to pave way for the elections.

Briefing the press after the NEC meeting, NOCK General Secretary F.K Paul said election procedures and dates will be passed to the Centre for MultiParty Democracy (CMD) the electoral body tasked with overseeing NOCK’s polls for implementation.

Paul said they asked the Sports Tribunal to speed up the cases involving some NOCK affiliated federations before the polls so that they can be allowed to exercise their democratic rights.

“The issue of the six federations which have been locked out from the polls will also be discussed during the meeting for respite,” he said.

The affected federations are the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF), Kenya Amateur Cycling Association (KACA), Kenya Badminton Federation (KBF), Kenya Weightlifting Federation (KWF), Kenya Rowing and Canoeing Association (KRCA) and Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF).

The elections were suspended on the morning of May 5th, when they were supposed to take place after the taekwondo federation, whose officials were prevented from standing as candidates or voting, obtained a court order.

Five times World Cross Country champion, Paul Tergat was set to be elected unopposed as the new head of the troubled National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) after incumbent Kip Keino, who has been in charge for nearly 20 years, failed to secure a nomination.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued NOCK with an ultimatum of holding the elections by the end of September or risk facing sanctions