Rooney keen to prolong United career

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, May 10 – Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has expressed a desire to carry on fighting for a place in the first team, despite his struggles this season.

The 31-year-old striker was heavily linked with a big-money move to China in February after battling to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s plans.

Injuries have also played a part in Rooney making just 21 starts in all competitions for United during the 2016/17 campaign, although the loss of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given United’s all-time leading goalscorer more game-time in the run-in.

The England international admits he would like to feature more regularly for his beloved club, but is happy to help Mourinho’s side when the opportunity presents itself.

Rooney was quizzed about his future at the pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, second-leg clash against Celta Vigo, and said: “I’ve been at this club 13 years, of course I want to play football.”

When asked whether he meant at Old Trafford, the Three Lions skipper replied: “Of course.”

He added: “I haven’t thrown my toys out of the pram but I do want to play to help the team.

“Football changes. You have different challenges in your career. I would like to play more but I’ve tried to help the team on and off pitch.

“Of course you want to play every game. I’ve had to try to take my chance when called upon. I try to do my best for the team.”