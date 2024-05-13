Rory McIlroy storms to Wells Fargo Championship win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WASHINGTON, United States, May 13 – A stunning final back nine saw Rory McIlroy reel in overnight leader Xander Schauffele and claim a fourth career Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy trailed by two shots after seven holes but a run of four birdies and two eagles from the next eight saw the 35-year-old surge six shots clear.

The Northern Irishman eventually carded six-under 65 to beat American Schauffele by five shots at Quail Hollow.

McIlroy has now claimed back-to-back PGA titles after winning the Zurich Classic alongside Shane Lowry a fortnight ago.

The world number two says it feels like the “stars are aligning” as he turns his attention to next week’s US PGA Championship at Valhalla – the scene of his most recent major championship victory in 2014.

“I really got some confidence winning in New Orleans with Shane,” said McIlroy.

“Coming into this week, at a golf course I am comfortable with, my golf swing feels more comfortable than it has done.

“Going to a venue next week where I have won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little bit. But I have a lot of golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I am going into the next major of the year feeling really good about myself.”

South Korea’s An Byeong-hun finished third after a final round 66, with Australia’s Jason Day three shots further back after a final round 70.

Meanwhile, American Chris Gotterup won the first PGA Tour title of his career with a six-shot victory at the inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

The 24-year-old recovered from bogeying the first two holes to shoot a four-under final round 67 and finish clear of compatriots Alistair Docherty and Davis Thompson on 22 under at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

The win earns PGA Tour rookie Gotterup a spot at next week’s US PGA Championship.