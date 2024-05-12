Conference semifinals continue on ESPN this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 12 – Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks host Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. EAT (series tied 1-1), Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics at 3:30 a.m. EAT in the early hours of Sunday (series tied 1-1), and Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks travel to Indiana to take on Cameroon’s Pascal Siakam and the Pacers at 10:30 p.m. EAT Monday night (Knicks lead the series 2-1) when the Eastern Conference and Western Conference Semifinals return to ESPN this weekend.

Doncic leads the Mavs in points (28.4), rebounds (8.6) and assists (9.1) per game this postseason, but has been playing with the right knee sprain, to which he added a sore ankle in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series against OKC earlier this week.

He remained in the game and led the Mavs to victory on Thursday, shrugging off any notion of the injury being serious, and Mavs fans will hope he will be ready to take care of business as usual when the series shifts to Dallas this weekend.

On the opposite side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (28.5 points per game), who is playing the most minutes for OKC in these playoffs and was one of the 2024 Kia Most Valuable Player trophy favorites, will hope to make up for it with a win on the road this evening.

In the second game tonight, the regular-season best Celtics will want to take back home court advantage and regain the control of the series, after losing to Cleveland at home in Game 2.

The Celtics trailed by as many as 29 points in the second half, as many as Mitchell scored for the Cavs in that outing, but they won 64 games in the regular season and are very familiar with overcoming adversity.

The Celtics are led by Jaylen Brown (23.6 ppg) and Tatum (21.7 points and 10 rebounds per game), while the Cavs will look to Mitchell (29.2 ppg) to lead them out again tonight.

On Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton, Siakam and the Pacers will look to tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series, after dropping the two first games in New York, and turning the tide at home in Game 3.

Haliburton and Siakam combined for 61 points in the first game in Indianapolis and will want to keep their foot on the accelerator before the series moves back to Madison Square Garden next week.

However, they will have to stop the league’s leading scorer in the postseason, Brunson (35.6 ppg), and the team which is hungry to bring back the glory to the city of New York.

NBA on ESPN this weekend:

Western Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Saturday, 11 May: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Dallas Mavericks – 10:30 p.m. EAT (series tied 1-1)

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3, Sunday, 12 May: Boston Celtics @ Cleveland Cavaliers – 3:30 a.m. EAT (series tied 1-1)

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 4, Sunday, 12 May: New York Knick @ Indiana Pacers – 10:30 p.m. EAT (Knicks lead the series 2-1)

All the games of the 2023-24 NBA season are available in Kenya on NBA League Pass.