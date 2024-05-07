Moraa, Chebet, Yego out to dominate Doha Diamond League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – World 800m champion Mary Moraa, world 5000m silver medalist Beatrice Chebet, Commonwealth Games 3000m steeplechase champion Abraham Kibiwott and 2016 Olympics silver medalist Julius Yego will be among several Kenyan athletes who will be in action at this Friday’s Doha Diamond League.

Moraa will be competing in the women’s 800m where she will be up against ‘familiar foes’ including the 2019 World Champion Hellen Nakaayi of Uganda, the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Natoya Goule-Topping of Jamaica and Benin’s Noelie Yarigo.

The Commonwealth Games champion will be walking onto the track head-high following a stellar run thus far this year, including a meet record and world lead of 1:57.96 at last month’s Kip Keino Classic at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Also looking to continue his good run from the same event is Kibiwott who clocked a world lead of 8:20.54 to collect his second win at the Kip Keino Classic. Abraham Kibiwot after clinching bronze during the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

The world 3000m steeplechase bronze medalist will headline a strong contingent in the water-and-barrier race that also includes Olympics bronze medalist Benjamin Kigen, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Amos Serem and Wilberforce Kones.

Standing between the quartet and a podium finish is a formidable Ethiopian force of three-time world silver medalist Lamecha Girma, 2019 Diamond League trophy winner Getnet Wale and the 2022 world under 20 silver medalist Samuel Firewu.

Spicy affair

An equally exciting race to watch will be the men’s 1500m where Olympics silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot, world under 20 champion Reynold Cheruiyot, African Games champion Brian Komen and the 2022 World Indoor bronze medalist Abel Kipsang will be flying the national flag.

Based on their last races, Reynold and Komen will be lining up at the start line as the bookmakers’ favourite.

Cheruiyot is yet to lose a race in 2024, having clinched the mixed relay 2km title at the national cross country championships in Ruiru before bagging the global crown in Belgrade, Serbia.

The youngster continued his hot streak at last month’s Kip Keino Classic where he clocked a meet record of 3:31.96 to claim top honours. Timothy Cheruiyot (L) and Reynold Cheruiyot competing at the National Trials. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The man who finished second to him on that occasion – Komen – similarly high on confidence after clinching his first ever medal at the senior level.

The 25-year-old clocked 3:38.36 to win the African Games title in Accra, Ghana in March.

For Cheruiyot, a seventh-place finish at the Kip Keino Classic is now how he envisaged his season unfurling.

The 2019 world champion has struggled with injuries in recent years and a podium finish in the Qatari capital may be the spark that he needs to boost his chances of glory at the Paris Olympics.

It won’t be a walk in the park for the Kenyans, what with the presence of two-time world indoor champion Samuel Tefera of Ethiopia.

Outright favourite?

In the women’s 5000m, Chebet will be one to watch as she competes in her fourth race of the year.

The Commonwealth Games champion already boasts a second World Cross Country crown to her name, having clocked 31:05 to win the senior women’s race in Belgrade, Serbia.

Beatrice Chebet celebrates after winning the World Cross Country Championship title. PHOTO/World Athletics/X

At last year’s Diamond League circuit, the 24-year-old won two races (Oslo and Xiamen) in the women’s 3000m while clinching the Stockholm leg in the 5000m.

Her countrywomen in the same race include the 2022 national cross country champion Grace Loibach and Christine Njoki.

As far as opponents go, the startlist is littered with Ethiopian names , including world 10,000m bronze medalist Ejgayehu Taye and 2019 African Games bronze medalist Hailu Lemlem.

Make things right

After a disappointing outing in front of his home fans, Mr YouTube Yego will be out to make amends on foreign soil.

The 2015 world champion withdrew at the second round of the World Continental Tour Gold after spraining his ankle.

Yego has been waiting to see if his appeal to compete at this leg of the Diamond League will be successful and now that his name is on the startlist, will be keen on making a huge impression. Julius Yego lands after thrusting his javelin at the Kip Keino Classic. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The African Games silver medalist’s last appearance at the Diamond League was in Doha in May last year where he was not ranked.

He will be among elite company in Doha, including Olympics and world champion Neeraj Chopra of India as well as two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Fresh from winning the women’s mile road at the Adizero Road to Records in Germany, youngster Nelly Chepchirchir will be hoping to upstage an elite Ethiopian competition in the women’s 1500m.

World Cross Country mixed relay silver medalist Birke Haylom of Ethiopia boasts this season’s fastest time in the startlist, having clocked 3:53.22.