Tusker, Police in battle for second as AFC Leopards chase top five

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12 – Tusker FC and Kenya Police FC will be in action on Sunday as they both chase a second spot finish in this season’s FKF Premier League.

With Gor Mahia running away from the title and only two games away from confirming their position as champions, the brewers and law enforcers are seeking to finish in second spot. Polcie are currently in that place, with Tusker third, two points behind.

Salim Babu’s men have been unbeaten since he took charge at the turn of the new year, and they will be taking on Nairobi City Stars at their Police Sacco Stadium while Tusker will be at home against Murang’a Seal at the Dandora Stadium.

Police are on a run of four wins in a row, and Babu will be keen to see his side pick victory which will ensure the two-point gap remains between them and the brewers.

The brewers meanwhile play Seal, a side that beat them in the first leg in Murang’a and are keen for revenge. Striker Eric Kapaito believes it will be a tough duel, but reckons the team have improved confidence off back to back wins against Ulinzi Stars and Nzoia Sugar.

“It is going to be a really tough game because they also need the three points to finish strongly. But for us, we have prepared well and training has been good this week. We want to ensure that we are as close to the top as possible. We have picked a run of two consecutive wins and we want to get another,” the striker told the club’s official website.

Kapaito, Okello battle in golden boot race

Tusker FC striker Eric Kapaito in action against Nzoia Sugar

While the teams battle for second spot, Kapaito will be on another battle with Police FC’s Tito Okello as the two look to chase Gor Mahia’s Benson Omalla for the golden boot.

Kapaito has 10 goals and is fourth in the standings, while Okello has 12 and is second. Also, the teams’ two goalkeepers, Patrick Matasi of Police and Brian Bwire of Tusker are chasing the golden glove.

Matasi has 13 clean sheets this season, two ahead of Tusker’s Bwire, who has played five matches less. Gor Mahia’s Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi is running away with the title as he has 17.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards will be in action in the late kick off in Dandora against FC Talanta. Leopards are currently placed seventh in the standings with 41 points, but a win on Sunday takes them to sixth, above Posta Rangers.

Ingwe are looking to close in on a top five finish this season and victory in this game will be crucial, as it takes them two points behind Bandari, who are currently fifth.