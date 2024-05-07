The tallest tree suffers most from the wind: Kipchoge unperturbed by social media trolls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – In the wake of his defeat at the Tokyo Marathon in March, two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge endured a barrage of trolls on social media after his 10th place finish.

It was yet another episode into the former world record holder’s tough start to the year, which had shockingly started after the death of world record holder Kevin Kiptum.

A man known to be strong willed and tough mental fortitude, Kipchoge saw all that was going on on social media and endured all the stones thrown his way, but speaking to Capital Sport, says he has not been deterred by the mud thrown on his face.

“They say that the tallet tree receives all the win and remember, the wind can shed all the leaves off. But, that tree can endure that winter until the summer when it will grow leaves again,” Kipchoge told Capital Sport, in typical fashion.

He adds; “That’s me and you will still see me. I will still grow leaves and move on.”

In a separate interview with BBC Sports, Kipchoge says he was really disturbed when people started linking Kiptum’s death to him.

Shocked by social media claims

Eliud Kipchoge enjoying a book at his Kaptagat Training camp. PHOTO/Eliud Kipchoge/Twitter

“I was shocked that people [on] social media platforms are saying ‘Eliud is involved in the death of this boy’,” the 39-year-old told BBC Sport Africa’s Celestine Karoney in an interview.

“That was my worst news ever in my life. I received a lot of bad things; that they will burn the training camp, they will burn my investments in town, they will burn my house, they will burn my family. I got really scared of my children going to school and coming back,” Kipcoge further added.

He also says; “Sometimes they bike around, but we had to stop them because you never know what will happen. We started to drop them and pick them in the evening.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the interview with BBC, Kipchoge says he lost about 90pc of his friends amid the wrongful link to Kiptum’s accident and online abuse.

“It was really painful for me to learn even from my own people, my training mates, those who I have contact with, and the bad words are coming from them. I was really down to see that,” Kipchoge said.

With his immense success and record setting trends in marathon, Kipchoge became a victim of his own success, with his 10th spot finish in Tokyo, but has reiterated he will rise again.

Three days without sleep

Eliud Kipchoge competing at the Boston Marathon. PHOTO/Courtesy

“When I was in Tokyo I had three days which I did not sleep. It was my worst ever position,” Kipchoge reveals.

He now has his sights on the Olympic Games, where his ambition is to become the first person to win the title three times in a row.

He says he is driven by desire to make history and inspire a generation, despite everything that has been going on in the background.

“I really want to have good performance. I believe in my preparations and planning and even if anything happens this is sport and we accept the outcome. That’s the only way to enjoy the sport,” Kipchoge told Capital Sport.

He adds; “This is a huge call for me and I know that a lot is on my shoulders but I trust that I will make it. My plan is to prepare well and currently I have put all my heart, mind and thoughts on the Olympics,” Kipchoge states.

He admits it will not be an easy field, but reckons he is ready to compete.