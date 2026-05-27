Lionesses pay tribute to Eid al-Adha by slaughtering Madagascar in Rugby Africa Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 – The Kenya Lionesses produced a ruthless, breathless tactical masterclass at the RFUEA Grounds, destroying Madagascar 57-00 in their second match of the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup 2026.

From the opening whistle, it was one-way traffic as the hosts completely suffocated Madagascar with aggressive defensive lines and explosive flair in the wide channels.

It took only three minutes for the hosts to draw first blood, Nelly Chikombe going over the white chalk for the lead before Sinaida Nyachio’s conversion flew wide of the posts.

Woman-of-the-match Stella Wafula then took over, added a second after four minutes as Nyachio added the extras to extend their advantage.

Chikombe then made it 17-0 with her second of the game — 22 minutes later — albeit Nyachio could not convert successfully.

Action between Kenya Lionesses and Madagascar at the Rugby Africa Cup at the RFUEA Grounds. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRICA

It mattered little though as coach Simon Odongo’s charges continued to impose themselves on the islanders, barging at the door of their 22 for another breakthrough.

In the 35th minute, Faith Livoi picked up from where she left off in Saturday’s sterling performance against Uganda, exhibiting brute strength to crack into the try box for the fourth of the afternoon.

Nyachio, having failed to convert, atoned for that miss with a penalty in the 39th minute to put the gloss on a successful hunt by the Lionesses.

Despite leading 25-0 at halftime, Odongo’s charges did not relax their feet on the pedal, rather pressed harder come second half.

National 7s team sensation Freshia Oduor made it 30-0, two minutes after resumption, completing her brace in the 49th minute.

Next on the scoresheet was Knight Otwoma in the 66th minute, Nyachio missing her conversion for the umpteenth time in the game.

Moreen Muritu extended the advantage three minutes later before Nyachio converted successfully for only the second time in the game.

Seven minutes from the end, Wafula earned her brace, touching the ball over the white chalk as Muritu continued Kenya’s bad luck with the conversions.

Edith Nariaka’s try in the 78th minute provided one last joy for Lionesses before Rejoyce Simeti blew the whistle to signal end of action.

With their second win secured, Lionesses will now turn their attention to their toughest match yet in the competition, against defending champions South Africans at the same venue on Sunday.

The Lady Boks swatted aside Uganda Cranes, winning 47-20 in a closely-contested tie in an earlier kickoff at the same venue.