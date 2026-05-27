Why Shujaa will not wear Sportpesa-branded jerseys in two legs of World 7s Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 – The national men’s rugby 7s team will not wear Sportpesa-branded jerseys at the remaining two legs of the World Championships Series in Valladolid and Bordeaux.

In a statement, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO Thomas Odundo says this has been occasioned by gambling advertising restrictions within Spain and France.

“However, due to the legal restrictions on gambling advertising within the host countries, Shujaa will not be playing in the Sportpesa-branded kits during these two tournaments,” Odundo explained.

Following the development, Shujaa will now don Whizmo-branded kits at the competition, after the digital money platform stepped up as alternative partner.

“Kenya Rugby Union is happy to welcome Whizmo as the alternative front-of-kit branding partner for the upcoming two legs, working alongside our main sponsor, Sportpesa,” the CEO announced.

The gambling firm have been Shujaa’s main sponsor since 2024/25 when Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side were competing in the Challenger Series in an effort to return to the top tier.

From an initial Ksh 33 million sponsorship, the war chest was then increased to Ksh 49.5 million the following season — an amount that has eased the players’ salary needs as well as travel expenses around the world.

Shujaa will be in action in Valladolid this weekend (May 29-31), beginning with Australia on Friday afternoon (1:12 pm) before meeting South Africa in the evening (6:08 pm).

Their final Pool A encounter is against Great Britain, the following day, at 2:01 pm.