Gor, Mara Sugar tie ends goalless as K’Ogalo prepare for coronation party in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 – Newly crowned FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia played out a barren draw with Mara Sugar in a rescheduled tie at the Raila Odinga Stadium (ROSH) in Homa Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

K’Ogalo came into the tie sitting pretty at the apex of the log with 68 points, four more than AFC Leopards who lost 2-1 to APS Bomet on Sunday to gift the record league champions their 22nd crown.

The storyline heading to today’s fixture was the courtroom and boardroom tussle that had dominated the headlines after Mara Sugar successfully obtained orders from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) barring the game from being played at ROSH.

However, Football Kenya Federation (FKF), which had compelled the sugar millers to host the game in Homa Bay, obtained a high court order allowing the match to proceed.

Unlike the aforementioned tussles, action on the pitch was bereft of much drama, with minimal goalscoring chances to note.

Shariff Musa’s effort in the 17th minute was saved by Mara keeper Joseph Ogenda.

Cameroonian Patrick Essombe could have broken the deadlock in the 34th minute but his close range shot went wide, with the goal at his mercy.

Following the stalemate, Gor have increased their season’s tally to 69 points whereas Francis Xavier’s side climb to eighth with 44 points.

K’Ogalo next face Nairobi United in their final tie of the 2025/26 season at Nyayo Stadium as Mara Sugar meet Murang’a Seal.