WNBA Superstar Reese Hails Madina Okot After First Career Double-Double

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – The basketball world is taking note of Kenyan center Madina Okot and her Atlanta Dream teammates.

Following a dazzling home performance where Okot recorded her first-ever WNBA double-double, two-time All-Star and teammate Angel Reese has opened up about her unique mentorship role with the 21-year-old Kenyan, backing her to completely dominate the league.

Reese, who arrived in Atlanta amidst massive fanfare, revealed that she has taken the 6-foot-6 center under her wing as the Dream reshape their roster around explosive young talent.

In a heartfelt locker-room observation, Reese praised Okot’s meteoric development, particularly given that the former Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) star only started playing basketball six years ago.

“She’s like my little sister. And being able to see her transition into the league after just playing basketball for six years. She’s already so good.”

Madina Okot in action against the Washington Mystics. PHOTO/ATLANTA DREAM

Reese noted that her primary focus during their regular interactions is pushing Okot to unleash her natural physical advantages on the court, urging her to play with an aggressive, uncompromising edge.

“All I can say to her is just be focused and be angry. Anyone on your way, just cook them because you are bigger and more skilled than a lot of people were in their rookie year,” Reese asserted.

Reese also reflected on the differences between her own entry into the professional ranks and the current structure surrounding Okot in Atlanta. With the Dream boasting a veteran-heavy lineup alongside emerging stars like Rhyne Howard, the environment is perfectly engineered to fast-track Okot’s growth.

“She’s got many veterans on the team. She’s spoiled with options, something I didn’t have in my rookie year,” Reese added.

The high praise comes on the heels of Okot’s breakout game at the State Farm Arena against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Coming off the bench, the former South Carolina Gamecock logged just 16 minutes but turned them into absolute gold, racking up 14 points, 11 rebounds, and a sensational block.

Her fearless performance fueled a jaw-dropping fourth-quarter rally from 19 points down, prompting Dream head coach Karl Smesko to predict that Okot is going to end up being one of the best players in this league.

On the night Okot was drafted 13th overall, Reese took to social media to call her a “walking double-double.” After last weekend’s masterclass under the lights, that moniker is looking less like a prediction and more like an immediate reality.